How to Make a Steakhouse-Worthy Dinner at Home.

Special occasions call for special meals, like those you might enjoy at some of the best steakhouses in America. But going out to eat isn’t always an option, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you’re looking to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or holiday, it’s actually pretty easy to cook a steakhouse-worthy meal at home.

Not sure where to start beyond, obviously, steaks? Inspired by some of our favorite meals at some of New York City’s most iconic eateries, we’ve put together a classic steakhouse-inspired menu, from starters to mains, sides, desserts and even a cocktail. Don’t feel compelled to make everything here. Like a true restaurant menu, pick and choose whatever sounds best to you.

Manhattan