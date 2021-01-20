How to Cook Shrimp in an Air Fryer

If there's one appliance that everyone wants in their kitchen, it's an air fryer. The gadget can cook everything from vegetables to dessert and it's often used to cook crowd favorites, like chicken wings and fries. But shrimp? Could that be too daring? Not a chance. This garlic shrimp takes just four minutes to cook in the air fryer and is absolutely delicious.

Seafood lovers rejoice! You're not out of the air fryer game just yet. It may seem odd to toss proteins like shrimp and salmon into a magical device that cooks it in minutes, but it is possible. If you're working with frozen shrimp be sure to thaw them before cooking.