How to cook oxtail in a slow cooker

Combine the ingredients in the slow cooker

Although oxtail can cook in its own juices, you can intensify the flavor by making a light sauce to braise it in. Add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, parsley and seasoning to the slow cooker. Combine them well with a silicone spatula or stirring spoon. Then transfer the meat to the slow cooker. Lay the vegetables out evenly over the meat and put the lid on.

Let it cook

Slow cooked oxtail takes between six and eight hours on low heat. On high, it takes approximately four hours. You’ll know it’s done when the meat is starting to fall off the bone, but you can also use a meat thermometer to confirm the internal temperature. If desired, add additional seasoning, such as salt, to taste. Then serve it with a side of bread or steamed vegetables.

How to cook oxtail in the oven

For a quicker way to cook oxtail, use a Dutch oven or large casserole dish in the oven. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Lightly coat the Dutch oven with vegetable oil and lay the oxtail over it. Cover the dish and put it in the oven until the sides start to brown. In most cases, this will take around five minutes.