How to Cook Chicken Breast in the Oven.

Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins. It works well on salads, in pastas and as a main dish. While one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook chicken breast is in the oven, it's a technique that can often overcook and dry out the meat. To guarantee you get a moist, tender chicken every time, follow these helpful tips and tricks that will make you a master of oven-baked chicken in no time.

The key to making chicken breast in the oven is to prepare it properly. Start by pounding the meat flat. Because chicken breast is often uneven, with one side being thicker than the other, the time it takes to fully cook the thickest part of the chicken can leave the thinner sections dried out. To avoid this, use a meat pounder or rolling pin to even out the thicker sides of the chicken. It doesn't need to be super thin, just somewhat even.