How to cook a pork roast in a slow cooker

Making a pork roast in a slow cooker

Not only is a pork roast flavorful and delicious, it’s also simple to prepare. While there are several ways to cook a pork roast, using a slow cooker allows you to set it up and forget it, taking almost all the work off your plate.

If you’ve never cooked a pork roast before, you may have a few questions about the process, cooking time or best cut of meat.

Considerations when cooking a pork roast in a slow cooker

Slow cooker vs. oven

While slow cookers and ovens are very similar in the way they cook, there are a few differences. The main difference is the evaporation process. Any dishes with liquid will evaporate more in an oven than in the sealed environment of a slow cooker. So you’ll have to pay closer attention to the amount of liquid in dishes cooked in the oven.

A slow cooker on low should be about 190 to 210 degrees, while a slow cooker on high will run between 280 to 300 degrees. If you’re concerned about the slow cooker heating to the accurate temperature, run a test.