How to build a better breakfast smoothie

The saying, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” may be a cliché, but it’s accurate. Starting your day with a healthy meal that fills you up can make the difference between completing your to-do list and falling into an afternoon slump.

A morning smoothie gets you fresh produce, healthy fats, fiber and protein — and making one at home is easier than you might think. A daily homemade smoothie can offer some impressive benefits:

The fruits and vegetables in smoothies increase the overall intake of essential nutrients, including fiber and plant-based antioxidants. Choose several colors of produce to maximize the range of nutrients in the smoothie.

Smoothies are naturally hydrating. Not only are smoothies made with added liquid, but the fruits and vegetables are full of water. Staying hydrated is necessary for healthy digestion and metabolic functioning.

You can design your own, while limiting refined sugars and other additives common in store-bought drinks. Follow the simple smoothie framework below and get mixing.

The smoothie formula‌