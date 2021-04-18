How to adopt a clean-eating diet

So, for breakfast, consider whole-grain avocado toast drizzled with olive oil and maybe some spices. Grab a banana, too. A glass of low-fat milk or a side of yogurt can give you a great protein and calcium boost.

Snacking smart

As for snacking, it’s still important to reach for clean foods that will fuel your body with good nutrients. Consider how often you reach for snacks during the day. If you know you’re snacking often, plan out and prepackage snacks.

If you portion out healthy snacks and place them somewhere you will see them, it will be harder to overindulge. It can be very difficult to estimate appropriate portion sizes, which can lead to unwanted weight gain. Using the visual cues in the chart at right will help you get close to the actual recommended serving sizes.

Another helpful tip is to track your progress and choices. This can help to motivate you to keep going. Jot down daily the number of meals and snacks. Consider a menu or checklist of options. Track what you have selected, and then, at the end of the week, go ahead and indulge in a piece of chocolate or small scoop of frozen yogurt.