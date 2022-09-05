How America turned into a nation of snackers

Forget breakfast, lunch and dinner. People can't get enough of the in-between.
Big companies report that snack sales are soaring. Net sales of Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, PopCorners, Smartfood and SunChips grew by double digits in the second quarter. Retail sales of Pirate's Booty jumped about 32% and SkinnyPop sales increased about 17%.
That's partially because snacks are getting more expensive, and because people are getting back to their lives outside the home and want food they can eat on the go.
But it's not just that. Eating habits have changed, and people are increasingly snacking instead of eating traditional meals. About 64% of consumers across the world said that they prefer to eat several small meals throughout the day, rather than a few large ones, according to a 2021 snacking survey by Mondelez. That's up from 59% in 2019. About 62% reported replacing at least one meal a day with snacks.
America's eating habits have always changed with the times. The Industrial Revolution ushered in the three-meals-a-day template. Packaging innovations at the dawn of the 20th century introduced snacks to the mainstream. Massive supermarkets gave consumers a seemingly endless array of bright, shiny items to choose from.
And during the pandemic, the major shift in how millions of Americans work opened up new snacking categories — that's good news for snack sellers, but not for our health.
The US snack market grew from about $116.6 billion in 2017 to an estimated $150.6 billion in 2022, and is forecasted to grow to $169.6 billion in 2027, according to Euromonitor International, which includes fruit snacks, ice cream, biscuits, snack bars, candy and savory snacks in the category.
"Snacking today, it is pervasive," said Sally Lyons Watt, executive vice president at the market research company IRI. "It's a lifestyle."
Not until recently, though.
Read the full story below.
5 anti-inflammatory snack ideas to help stave off hunger
1. Veggies and hummus
“A variety of colored veggies (carrots, bell peppers, radishes, cucumber, mushrooms, snap peas) is a snack filled with fiber and antioxidants that can help decrease inflammation in the body,” says Brynn McDowell, RD. The addition of hummus provides a dose of protein that will help you stay satisfied until your next meal. You can go store-bought for the ultimate convenience, or try making your own hummus at home and experimenting with different flavor combinations, like white bean and horseradish.
Image by
Chris Tweten from Pixabay
2. Plain yogurt topped with blueberries and walnuts
Whether for breakfast or a snack, yogurt is always an easy option. Stay away from sugary blends and opt for a plain variety (dairy-free or regular) that you can customize with your own inflammation-fighting toppings. “The yogurt provides fat and protein, while the blueberries and walnuts are considered anti-inflammatory superfoods,” McDowell says. “Plus the walnuts provide omega-3s, which help the body restore balance after inflammation."”
Image by
RitaE from Pixabay
3. Smoked salmon and avocado toast
A piece of hearty, whole-grain toast lathered with smashed avocado and slices of smoked salmon is a delicious way to keep midday hunger at bay. “Salmon is a fatty fish that’s a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and thought to help reduce inflammation in the body,” says McDowell. “It’s also a good source of protein, so combined with the healthy fats from the avocado, it’s a snack that will keep you full for a while. Choosing a whole-grain slice of bread for the toast will provide extra dietary fiber, something most people are lacking in the diet."
Photo by
marine Dumay on Unsplash
4. Protein power bites (or balls)
Mixing up a batch of homemade protein power balls is easy to do in advance and the perfect snack to keep on hand for both kids and adults. “They can be the perfect bite of protein and fiber, and they’re filled with anti-inflammatory ingredients,” says McDowell. You can keep them basic or add in a whole food-based greens and plant-based protein powder to get in more inflammation-fighting superfoods.
McDowell’s favorite power ball recipe combines 1/4 cup oats, 1 tablespoon peanut butter, 1 tablespoon shredded coconut and a touch of honey and dried fruit, as desired. Add in 1 scoop of your favorite greens blend and mix together, roll into balls and let set in the fridge.
Image by
jaroas from Pixabay
5. Produce-packed smoothies
The amazing thing about smoothies is that they’re essentially a blank canvas, ready to be filled with healthy, anti-inflammatory ingredients. The key to keeping your smoothie healthy is to avoid high-sugar ingredients (consuming too much added, refined sugar can cause inflammation). Skip the added honey, maple syrup and other sweeteners and rely on bananas, dates or berries for that sweet taste you’re after. Up the anti-inflammatory factor by adding in leafy greens like spinach, vibrant veggies like beets, and dark, antioxidant-rich blueberries.
(Real Simple magazine provides smart, realistic solutions to everyday challenges. Online at www.realsimple.com.)
Image by
silviarita from Pixabay
10 plant-based snacks to pack when you're on the go
10 plant-based snacks to pack when you're on the go
Having your own plant-based snacks on hand when you're on the run is a great strategy to avoid the temptation of turning to the vending machine or candy aisle for a quick fix. It's also a lot easier than you think. There are many plant-based snacks you can make that don't require a ton of time and resources. Using simple ingredients, you can make snacks that are full of major health benefits and satisfy hunger during a midday slump.
Medical studies and clinical trials have shown the variety of health benefits that result from following a plant-based diet, including reducing risk factors for
certain cancers, lowering mortality rates for cardiovascular diseases, reducing inflammation, and preventing and managing type 2 diabetes.
Unlike a vegetarian diet, a plant-based diet is made up of foods that do not have animal-derived products (similar to a vegan diet). The diet primarily focuses on fruits and vegetables, while also including nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, and beans.
Following a plant-based diet is becoming more popular; since record growth in 2020, sales of plant-based foods in the United States
rose to $7.4 billion last year, according to the Plant Based Foods Association.
If you're looking to give your snacks more of a plant slant,
Thistle compiled a list of plant-based snack recipes from allrecipes.com—perfect for when you're on the go. Nutritional data for items listed—like micronutrients in fruits, or protein in chickpeas—came from data listed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's FoodData Central.
Canva
Oatmeal energy bars
Full of energizing ingredients like oats, cashews, sunflower seeds, flax meal, and more, these
oatmeal energy bars make for the perfect grab-and-go snack during a busy day. Oats and flax meal are also excellent sources of dietary fiber, which regulates blood insulin and cholesterol levels. Fiber is important for digestive health by moving food through the tract and preventing constipation. The use of cashews, sunflower seeds, and almond butter also boost the amount of plant-based protein in every bite.
Canva
Fruit leather
No need to waste money on heavily processed roll-up fruit snacks at the store when it's easy to make a cleaner plant-based version at home. Using four simple ingredients—sugar, lemon juice, apples, and pears—this flavorful
fruit leather can be stored at room temperature, making it an easy snack to travel with. Note that this snack does call for a significant amount of sugar, so consider it a treat. Unlike candy and soda though, fruit provides a plethora of micronutrients including vitamin C, which benefits the immune system. Both fruits also contain pectin, a type of prebiotic that nourishes the good bacteria in your gut.
Canva
Sweet and spicy almonds
These
sweet and spicy almonds are an easy snack to share with a crowd that's a level up from a boring bag of chips. Almonds provide a boost of protein and fiber, making the snack satiating compared to typical party snack go-to's. Nuts are also an easy source of monounsaturated fat in the diet, which can improve your cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and benefit your heart health. In particular, almonds are known for being high in vitamin E, which works as an antioxidant and improves immune function.
Canva
Spiced air-fried chickpeas
Another easy-to-make salty snack to share are these
spiced air-fried chickpeas. Seasoned with paprika, garlic, cumin, and nutritional yeast, these chickpeas are packed with flavor in every bite. Chickpeas are also known for being a beneficial plant-based protein, with around 15 grams of muscle-building protein per one cup. Plus, one cup of chickpeas has 12 grams of dietary fiber, keeping your body satiated.
Canva
Cinnamon bun balls
This simple snack provides the delicious taste of a cinnamon bun, but in a healthier plant-based bite. These
cinnamon bun balls are made with four simple ingredients—walnuts, cinnamon, cardamom, and Medjool dates. Walnuts are a rich source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of polyunsaturated omega-3 fat that can only be obtained through diet. ALA reduces the risk of heart disease, and lowers cholesterol as well as blood pressure. Medjool dates bring natural sweetness to the recipe and are rich in dietary fiber, potassium, magnesium, and copper. Prep a large batch of these for easy snacking throughout the week.
Canva
Terrific trail mix
Reap the health benefits of multiple fruits at once with this
terrific trail mix, containing five different types of dried fruits—dried prunes, apricots, pears, apples, and a choice of raisins, cherries, or cranberries. This trail mix boasts a wide variety of micronutrients including iron, copper, magnesium, calcium, potassium, plus vitamins A, C, K, B3, B6, and E. Adding sunflower seeds and nuts boosts the satiety of the snack with healthy fats, fiber, and some protein.
Canva
Mexican jicama snack
Jicama makes for a crunchy, refreshing finger food, and this Mexican-inspired snack is easy to throw together. Simply coat french-fry sized sticks of jicama with lime juice and crushed red pepper. Jicama is full of potassium, which supports normal cell function and blood pressure. For an extra boost of nutrients, serve this
Mexican jicama snack with a side of guacamole for a boost in fiber and extra monounsaturated fat from the avocado.
Canva
Eggless tofu spinach quiche
The
eggless tofu spinach quiche uses tofu instead, a popularly used plant-based protein that is cholesterol-free, low in saturated fat, and high in polyunsaturated fats. It also calls for an entire package of spinach, which is known for containing a significant amount of folate—a natural form of vitamin B9 that helps to form DNA and RNA as well as healthy red blood cells, both vital for fetal development during pregnancy. This snack does call for the use of cheese and a pre-made pie crust, so to keep this truly plant-based, look for plant-based alternatives in the store to swap out.
Puzurin Mihail // Shutterstock
Vegan Puerto Rican empanadas
For a unique afternoon snack, whip up a batch of these
vegan Puerto Rican empanadas. The empanada filling is made with textured vegetable protein granules, a complete protein from defatted soy flour that contains around 9 grams of protein per 1/4 cup serving. TVP is also rich in copper, offering 77% of the recommended daily value in a serving. Copper is an essential micronutrient for energy production, iron metabolism, and overall brain health.
Canva
Beyond Beef jerky
While this
Beyond Beef jerky does mention a particular brand, any plant-based "ground beef" option can be used. Make a tasty plant-based jerky for an easy protein fix during road trips, long hikes, or even busy days in the office. One serving provides around 13 grams of protein, which is critical for the body to build and repair bones, body tissues, and muscles. Be sure to block off time for this recipe—the jerky will have to sit overnight before going in a dehydrator for over two hours.
This story originally appeared on Thistle and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Philip Kinsey // Shutterstock
Snacks and other food items banned in the US
Snacks and other food items banned in the US
Few things define a culture quite like its food, and the United States is no different. From regional favorites like collard greens and cornbread to the country’s allegiance to boxed macaroni and cheese, the United States is a place of seemingly endless gastronomic choices. However, there are some foods that are practically impossible to find stateside, and that’s because they’ve landed themselves on the banned food list.
That’s right, there are certain foods eaten throughout the world that simply aren’t allowed in the States. In some cases, the FDA is responsible for keeping treats from crossing the border, but sometimes foods find themselves facing down state laws or the court of public opinion.
Stacker has compiled a list of foods and beverages that have either been banned across the entire country, by certain states, or in schools. In some cases, these bans have made it nearly impossible to find these foods in the U.S.—at least not in the form in which they’re available throughout the rest of the world.
From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren’t welcome in most of the United States.
Pixabay
Silver dragées
Silver sprinkles are commonly found on baked goods, especially during the holidays, but according to the FDA, you’re not supposed to eat them. The sprinkles are officially classified as non-edible because silver is not supposed to be used as an additive or color in food. So while you can buy silver sprinkles at any grocery store, you’re not supposed to consume them.
Kitz000 // Wikimedia Commons
Foie gras
While you can eat foie gras in some parts of the country, the luxury food item is banned in the state of California. Foie gras is controversial due to the controversial method of force-feeding ducks and geese, which causes their livers to grow much larger than normal and can lead to a painful disease.
Charles Haynes // Wikimedia Commons
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
The FDA hasn’t waded into the
debate over Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but the popular snack food has become public enemy #1 in school districts around the country. Since 2012, some schools in California, New Mexico, and Illinois have banned the hot Cheetos due to their lack of nutritional value, and, well, messiness.
Â Calgary Reviews // Flickr
Swan
Like many other animals on this list, certain swans are endangered species, including the trumpeter, which is native to North America. Hunting and eating the tundra swan is legal in some areas of the U.S., but trumpeter swans are illegal to hunt across much of America.
Yerpo // Wikimedia Commons
Sassafras oil
Nope, your root beer does not contain authentic sassafras oil. The oil has been deemed a potential carcinogen and has been banned nationally as a result. However, it is not banned in substances where it occurs naturally like cinnamon and basil.
Kathy Clark // Shutterstock
Junk food
There’s no shortage of junk food in America, but California, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey have
banned junk food and sodas from schools in an effort to promote better health among students. Canada has a similar ban that has reportedly helped lower the BMI of students who attend schools where the ban is in place.
Cory Doctorow // Flickr
Lazy Cakes
In 2011, Lazy Cakes, a brownie with 8 milligrams of melatonin (more than the recommended dose for an adult), faced serious scrutiny from the FDA. After some children were hospitalized after eating the brownies, the state of
Arkansas moved to ban the snack. Meanwhile, the FDA warned the company that melatonin is not an approved food additive. Lazy Cakes argued that their brownies were actually dietary supplements and not food, and they changed their name to Lazy Larry.
Pixnio
Horse meat
Eating horse meat isn’t technically illegal in America, but it’s certainly taboo. The United States exports horse meat to other countries, where eating horses is a custom. However, the government has made it hard to consume horse meat in the states due to
Congress’ ban on the Department of Agriculture funding horse meat inspections. Meat that hasn’t been inspected is illegal to serve, distribute, or sell, which in turn, makes the consumption of horses all but impossible.
Sara Yeomans // Wikimedia Commons
Raw milk
According to the FDA, “
raw milk can harbor dangerous microorganisms that can pose serious health risks.” Since the FDA does not regulate the sale of raw milk, it cannot be sold across state lines. Some states allow the sale of raw milk at retail stores, farmers markets, and farms, but others ban it outright.
Desiree N. Williams // Flickr
Black pudding
Like haggis,
Stornoway Black Pudding is a U.K. favorite that contains sheep’s lungs. This ingredient makes it illegal to import into the United States, despite it being a regular menu item across the pond.
The Photographer // Wikimedia Commons
Mirabelle plums
Unlike some of the other foods on this list, there are no health risks associated with eating Mirabelle plums, they’ve simply fallen victim to import laws. True Mirabelle plums are only grown in Lorraine, France, and are
considered a “protected origin” food. An agreement between the U.S. and France to protect the French market keeps them from reaching the states.
Pixabay
Japanese pufferfish
In Japan, the pufferfish is served at fine dining establishments, but when prepared incorrectly, the dish can turn deadly. According to the FDA, Japanese pufferfish contain tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin,
central nervous system toxins that “are more deadly than cyanide.” As a result, the dish is rarely served in America.
furibond // Flickr
Authentic brie
You’re no doubt shaking your head because you’ve definitely served brie on your cheese platter, but unless you made it from scratch, the brie available in the United States is a far cry from the European favorite.
Authentic brie is made with unpasteurized raw milk, which the FDA has banned in America. As a result, the only way to eat real brie in the States is to make it yourself.
Thesupermat // Wikimedia Commons
Casu marzu
If you ever find yourself in Sardinia, Italy, and you’re feeling brave, then you can try casu marzu, a cheese made from sheep’s milk and crawling with live maggots. For obvious reasons, the
United States has banned it due to hygienic concerns. It was also banned by the European Union, but the ban was overturned in 2013 because the cheese is considered a traditional food of Italy.
Shardan // Wikimedia Commons
Shark fins
Foodies have dubbed shark fin soup a delicacy, but the sale of
shark fins are currently banned in 12 states. While the dish may be considered delicious by some, there are ethical questions about the practice of shark finning that have led to the state bans.
The
Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019, which would make it illegal to possess, buy, or sell shark fins (except for dogfish fins), was introduced in January 2019 and passed by the House in November 2019. It has to be passed by the Senate and the president before it becomes a law.
Cloneofsnake // Wikimedia Commons
Absinthe
Yes, you can buy absinthe in America, but this long misunderstood drink is only legal as long as it is
considered thujone-free. Thujone is a toxic chemical and a component of Wormwood that has long been part of the absinthe formula.
However, it’s regulated by the FDA, which is one reason why absinthe wasn’t available stateside until 2007. History has played a large role in absinthe’s bad reputation, and claims that the spirit causes hallucinations (it doesn’t) led to it being banned not only in the U.S. but in
countries across Europe for more than 100 years.
Kjn91 // Wikimedia Commons
Haggis
The national dish of Scotland hasn’t been invited to U.S. tables since the
FDA imposed an import ban on haggis in 1971. Haggis—which is made from sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with spices and oatmeal and served inside a sheep’s stomach (or artificial casing)—was banned because, as reported by CNN, the “U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ruled that ‘livestock lungs shall not be saved for use as human food.’”
However, the Scottish government is hopeful that
the ban will be overturned one day, and Americans will be able to legally partake in the country’s delicacy.
Beck // Wikimedia Commons
Four Loko
Four Loko made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it entered the marketplace in 2005. Originally, the malt beverage was marketed as an alcoholic drink that also packed a caffeinated punch. The drink was known on college campuses as a
“blackout in a can,” and it’s believed to have played a role in the hospitalization of some young people.
Several states, including Massachusetts, began
banning the drink at a state level in 2010, while the FDA pushed back against the sell of alcoholic beverages that contain caffeine. Ultimately, Four Loko voluntarily stopped including caffeine in the potent drink, and the non-caffeinated version is still on shelves across the country.
Nick.Fisher // Flickr
Kinder Eggs
In the 1930s, the FDA enacted a
law that banned candy from having non-food items inside. Having non-edibles mixed with edible items poses a choking hazard for consumers, as far as the government is concerned. Sadly, that means the delicious chocolate Kinder Eggs from Europe have been deemed unsafe, and as a result, the hollowed-out eggs with a collectible toy inside aren’t sold in America.
The FDA relented slightly in 2017 when
Kinder Joy eggs were introduced in the states. The treats remain egg-shaped but the edible and non-edible portions are separate inside the packaging. Authentic Kinder Eggs are still banned, but travelers who visit Canada, Europe, and most other parts of the world can try the real deal—just don’t try to bring any home in your suitcase.
Pixabay
