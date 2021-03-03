 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hoppy and Bitter
0 comments

Hoppy and Bitter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hops give beer its bitterness, and beers that are heavy on hops, like American pale ales and English-style pale ales are often medium to full bodied, but can vary dramatically when it comes to ABV. These beers find a delicate balance between hop bitterness and malt, which gives beer its color and flavor. Hoppy and bitter beers are typically yellow to brown in color. They pair well with aged or hard cheeses, fried foods like fish and chips and creamy dishes like fettuccine alfredo or a mild curry with yogurt sauce.

Beer
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Healthy frozen foods you should always have in your freezer

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News