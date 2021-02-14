Here's a look at the most popular Valentine's Day candy in each state for 2021

Valentine's Day is here, and there will be no shortage of candy to go around.

Due to date nights being canceled, the amount of money spent on candy will likely go up this year. The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend about $2 billion on just candy.

But which candy is the most popular? That depends on where you live.

Online retailer CandyStore.com put together a map that shows each state's favorite candies, or at least the ones that are purchased the most. The rankings are based on 13 years of bulk candy sales data.

Here's a state-by-state look.

You can check out the full rankings and other candy trivia at CandyStore.com.

