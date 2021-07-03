Here's a look at every US president's favorite drink

Preferred Drink: Hard Cider

According to history.com, a pro-Democrat newspaper mocked William Henry Harrison back in 1840 by claiming he was too old to be president. The paper said, "Give him a barrel of hard [alcoholic] cider, and... a pension of two thousand [dollars] a year... and... he will sit the remainder of his days in a log cabin."

Harrison, a member of the Whig Party, used this smear attempt to mount a "log cabin campaign," which essentially embraced the statement and positioned "Old Tip" as a common man who enjoyed drinking and relaxing. It probably didn't hurt that his opponent, Martin Van Buren, was unpopular at the time and seen as elite.

Harrison won the election, but developed pneumonia after delivering the longest inaugural address in history. He never recovered and died just one month into his term — the shortest ever for a U.S. president.