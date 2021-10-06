Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing from store shelves last year

The holidays may not be back to normal this year. But spooky Peeps are back.
Last year Just Born, the candy company behind the marshmallow bunnies and chicks, paused production on its non-Easter holiday Peeps. That meant anyone seeking Halloween or Christmas-themed Peeps in 2020 was out of luck. Same for shoppers who wanted Peeps for Valentine's Day this year.
But now, Peeps ghosts, dark purple cats, orange pumpkins and Frankenstein-type monsters have returned. There's a new item on shelves this year, as well: decorated skulls that look like they're designed to appeal to those celebrating the Day of the Dead. The treats come in new packaging this year, marking the first time Peeps has updated its Halloween packaging since 2014.
The company ditched non-Easter Peeps in 2020 because "the pandemic started in the heart of when we would be producing Halloween and Christmas," Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps, told CNN Business. "Now that we're back to full time production, it's a very easy decision to bring back Halloween and Christmas Peeps for 2021," Servian said.
People are also reading…
Still, things are different this year than they were in 2019.
Staffing issues and other supply chain disruptions have hobbled business across sectors, leading to shortages, delays and spikes in prices. Just Born is not immune to these problems.
"All candy companies are in the same boat in struggling with COVID-19 related issues," Servian said. "Truck driver shortages [lead] to delayed shipping. And there are longer lead times on ingredients and packaging," she said. To accommodate for the disruptions, Just Born gave itself extra time to bring the products to market.
"We actually were able to schedule things earlier this year to make sure that we would not be faced with some of the challenges," Servian said.
The company also made its pumpkin Peeps bigger so that they are consistent with other shapes, a change that helps streamline packaging. The pumpkins also got a little makeover, with some sporting goofy expressions.
Just Born is based in Pennsylvania and makes the majority of its candies in the United States, Servian said, noting that local production helps put the company "in a great place" compared to peers who rely more heavily on international supply chains. It also to give US retailers peace of mind that they'll be able to fill orders, according to Servian.
"Retailers are really leaning into seasonal brands that are produced in the US," she said. Just Born is a private company that does not share sales figures, but said that its seasonal business, which includes Halloween and commitments for Christmas and Easter, is up about 30% compared to 2019. It noted that Halloween Peeps make up under 5% of its total Peeps production by volume.
Just Born also makes Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews. The company resumed production of those items after it reopened its factory, but didn't sell any special Halloween packaging last year. This year, it's selling snack-size packs in 100-count bags, which can be used for Trick or Treat.
***
Pop culture Halloween costumes for 2021
Star and Barb in ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’
The tackier the better when it comes to a Barb and Star costume.
Furtalk Beach Straw Hat
This wide-brimmed beach hat is perfect for any poolside vacation and is sure to be Barb- and Star-approved. $23.99, amazon.com
Amazon Essentials One-Piece Bathing Suit
It isn’t a Vista Del Mar vacation without a super floral, very tacky one-piece bathing suit. This one from Amazon comes in a wide range of tropical patterns and colors for you to choose from. $28.90, amazon.com
Ayliss Printed Beach Sarong Cover-Up
Cover up with this bright sarong, made out of ultra-soft chiffon for a comfortable fit. $16.99, amazon.com
Daphne in ‘Bridgerton’
If your mid-quarantine “Bridgerton” binge made you nostalgic for Regency Era fashion and desperate for your own Rege-Jean Page romance, you aren’t alone. While you can’t travel back in time to 19th century England, you can dress up in your own dramatic ball gown to channel the lovable and powerful heroine, Daphne Bridgerton.
Long Satin Finger Gloves
No Regency Ball outfit is complete without long, elbow-length gloves to pair with a floor-dragging gown. These affordable ones from Amazon are perfect for a one-night costume and are made out of Nylon and Spandex for a flexible fit. $6.49, amazon.com
Regency Dress
Daphne’s ball gowns tend to be fairly subdued, at least compared to Queen Charlotte’s royal fits. A pink ribbon sash ties in the back of this long cotton gown, detailed with a scooped neckline and ruffled sleeves. $29.95, amazon.com
Crystal Tiara Crown
Of course, a simpler crystal tiara will still do the trick. This alloy crown from Amazon features rhinestones and a flexible headband to a fit a wide range of head sizes. $7.99, amazon.com
Cruella de Vil in ‘Cruella’
Cruella de Vil has gifted “101 Dalmatians” fans with iconic costumes for years, but Emma Stone’s fashion-forward and punk rock take on the Disney villain in “Cruella” is the perfect Halloween opportunity.
Cruella set
This 3-in-1 set makes it easier than ever to cosplay as Cruella, featuring elbow-length red gloves, a black-and-white wig and a long cigarette holder for the full effect. $20.99, amazon.com
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Emma Stone’s punk-rock Cruella is rarely without her leather biker jacket. Tap into the movie’s London street-style with this faux leather jacket, which makes a perfect wardrobe addition for any season. $49.95, amazon.com
Ted in ‘Ted Lasso’
Give some love to the Jason Sudeikis character this Halloween by rocking a stick-on mustache and a casual tracksuit uniform.
Thick Black Mustache
Ted Lasso’s mustache is so beloved it has its own Twitter account, with upwards of 5,000 followers. Your costume won’t be complete without a little above-the-lip grooming. $4.50, amazon.com
Casual Dark Blue Tracksuit
A Halloween costume has never been comfier than with this matching tracksuit set, just like the one Ted Lasso wears on the field. $35.99, amazon.com
Sports Whistles
No sports coach is without a handy whistle, which is especially helpful for a clueless trainer like Lasso trying to prove his authority. $6.99, amazon.com
Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’
Jennifer Coolidge’s performance of Tanya in “The White Lotus” is not only Emmy-worthy, but costume-worthy, too. Tap into her bohemian style this Halloween with patterned beach cover-ups and Hawaiian leis.
Long Blonde Wavy Wig
Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya is a certified mess, but her hair is always looking on-point. Get her long, wavy blonde locks with this high-quality synthetic wig. $19.99, amazon.com
Bohemian Floral Beach Cover-Up
Tap into her bohemian style with this fun beach cover-up that comes in a variety of patterns and colors. $23.99, amazon.com
Maholo Floral Leis
Tanya would wear 10 leis at a time during her stay if she could. $9.90, amazon.com
Wanda Maximoff in ‘Wandavision’
2021 has been the year of Marvel spinoff series, with one of the best being “WandaVision on Disney+, which tells the captivating origin story of one of the most powerful Avengers in the MCU, the Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen.
WandaVision Cosplay Costume
Take your cosplay to the next level with this full set, which includes a tight-fitting top, an ankle-length cloak, a headpiece, leggings and elbow-length gloves. $184.99, amazon.com
Wanda Wig
Olsen’s Wanda is seen with bold, red hair in the Disney+ series, so you’ll want to cop some long, wavy locks that fit the part. $20.99, amazon.com
LeBron James in ‘Space Jam’
Considering the plethora of “Tune Squad” merch that came out alongside the premiere for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in July, it won’t be hard to find a fit that rivals that of LeBron James in the live-action film.
Tune Squad Jersey and Shorts
Get the same effect with this dupe from Amazon, which is made out of breathable polyester fabric and constructed with a loose fit for maximum comfort. $29.99 each, amazon.com
Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’
“House of Gucci” doesn’t come out until Nov. 24, but we already know Lady Gaga is gifting us with years of cosplay and costume ideas with her portrayal of Patrizia Gucci.
Idopy Faux Fur Coat
The outfit is halfway complete with the help of this faux fur coat, just like the one Gaga is seen wearing in the trailer. $32.77, amazon.com
Oversized Vintage Sunglasses
Hide from the paparazzi in these vintage, oversized sunglasses that the real Patrizia Gucci was rarely seen without. If you’re going to be on trial for murder in front of millions, you might as well look chic, right? $11.99, amazon.com