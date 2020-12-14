Gretchen's table: Soy-glazed roasted salmon with spiced potatoes

Everyone knows fish is good for you, especially a "fatty" fish like salmon. Full of omega-3 fatty acids, which play an essential role in brain and heart health, salmon also is high in B vitamins and is a relatively inexpensive source of lean protein.

But perhaps its best attribute is that it can be prepared in so many different ways, with different spices, sauces and toppings.

You also can feel relatively good about eating it. Seafood Watch lists nine types of farmed or wild salmon as a "best" choice and another 46 as a "good alternative," meaning it is caught or farmed with minimal environmental and social impacts.

This recipe should please even the non-fish eaters in your family, thanks to a spicy-sweet marinade made with soy sauce, brown sugar and plenty of minced ginger and garlic. There's also a little zing from finely chopped hot chili pepper.

You'll know the fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork and looks translucent. A quick run under the broiler will add some crisp to the edges but the fish will still be moist inside.

It's served with roasted potatoes dusted with warm Indian spices and covered by lemon slices. There will be no leftovers.

Soy-glazed roasted salmon with spiced potatoes