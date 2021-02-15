Gretchen's table: Roasted vegetable tostadas

When it comes to getting a dinner everyone can agree on on the table, and quickly, you simply can't go wrong with tacos. They're crunchy, kid-friendly and can hold just about anything you can think of, which means you probably have all the goods in your fridge and pantry.

But lately, I've been getting bored with the same old, same old. So this week, I decided to shake things up and make tostadas instead.

"Tostada" is Spanish for "toasted," and that's exactly what they are — corn tortillas that are toasted in the oven or fried in oil until they're brown and crispy and then used as a base for any flavor combination you can think of.

I decided to go vegetarian, starting with a layer of seasoned and smashed pinto beans followed by roasted sweet potato, red bell pepper and red onion. I also threw on some shredded iceberg lettuce for extra crunch and fresh-made pico de gallo for color. Crumbled queso fresco and a tangy lime crema add the crowning touch.

The joy of this recipe is that you can pick and choose whatever ingredients make you happy. Feel free to also play around with seasoned ground beef or chicken, chorizo, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, jarred salsa and pickled jalapenos.