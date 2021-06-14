Gretchen's table: Grilled lamb chops with minted peas

Hamburgers and chicken are popular choices when it comes to cooking on the grill. Both are relatively inexpensive, can be dressed up or dressed down with various toppings and sauces and don't take a whole lot of culinary prowess to get a great summer meal on the table.

Yet there are occasions when it's nice to think outside the box and throw something a little more inspired on the grill. For those times when you're willing to spend a bit more on ingredients, you might try this recipe for marinated lamb chops.

Lamb is pretty easy to cook on the grill — it only takes a few minutes on each side to get a nice sear — and if you take the time to marinate it (longer is better), the end result will be so flavorful and tender that even people who think they don't like lamb will love it.

A long soak in a spicy jalapeno-garlic marinade gives the chops exactly the right amount of kick, with a minty finish. They're served atop a quick saute of peas with more mint and a squeeze of lemon.

It all comes together in about 15 minutes, so it works just as well for a mid-week meal as it does for a weekend cookout. I used pork loin chops, which have a little bit more meat (and are less expensive) than a rib chop.

GRILLED LAMB CHOPS WITH MINTED PEAS