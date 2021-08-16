Gretchen's table: Easy summer tiramisu

I tend to eat a lot of Popsicles for dessert during summer because they're sweet and cooling when the weather on my back porch is anything but. But I'm not against making something from scratch as long as it doesn't require turning on the oven.

This easy tiramisu fits the bill. Whether you use a hand mixer or a stand mixer (my preference), it whips together in a couple of minutes with just a handful of ingredients.

There are countless recipes for this classic, espresso-flavored dessert. Some call for beating the eggs and sugar over a pot of simmering water, or include heavy whipping cream in the ingredient list. I skip all that, adding mascarpone (a soft Italian cream cheese) directly to the egg and sugar mixture after it's been creamed in a mixer. It's easier and tastes just as good.

My son had just given me a bottle of dark rum so I used that to flavor the espresso, but you could also use Kahlua, brandy, Amaretto or Frangelica; traditional recipes include sweet marsala wine.

This recipe includes raw egg yolk, so if that won't do, look for pasteurized eggs.

EASY SUMMER TIRAMISU