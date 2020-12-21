Gretchen's table: Easy Egg and Sausage Phyllo Bake

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Beat eggs in a large bowl. Coarsely grate in the apples and most of the Gruyere or Swiss.

Add cooked sausage, spinach and scallions or chives to the eggs. Then add ricotta cheese. Season with a good grind of black pepper and salt and mix again. Pour the mixture through a colander into another bowl, separating the eggs from the filling. (You should get about a cup of liquid.) Put egg mixture aside.

Rub a deep 14-by-12-inch casserole dish with a little olive oil or melted butter. Lay out one sheet of phyllo (I used two sheets), brush with a little more butter or oil, then evenly spread over one-sixth of the filling. Roll up and place in the oiled pan, folding in the edges.

Repeat with the remaining sheets of phyllo and the remaining filling.

Brush the top with a little oil, then bake in the bottom of the oven for 20 minutes. Evenly pour the reserved egg mixture on top along with remaining Gruyere or Swiss.

Return to oven and bake for another 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.

Makes 6 servings.

— Adapted from “7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books; November 2020)

