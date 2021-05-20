Greek salad, shredded chicken tacos and other easy oven-free recipes for summer

Batch cook in advance

Make double batches of grains (like quinoa, barley or rice) or potatoes on the weekend so they can be used as components in dishes during the week. This doesn’t work as well with noodles.

Have greens ready to go

Often the vegetable is sacrificed from a meal when we’re feeling low on energy. Clean and trim greens like kale, spinach or broccoli as soon as you get them home so they’re ready to use in recipes. You can even cook green veggies briefly in boiling water (known as blanching), drain them and hold them in the fridge for several days until you need them.

Take advantage of your countertop appliances

If you have an electric pressure cooker or slow cooker, summer is the time to use them. While we often think of cold weather comfort food with these appliances, they will help you beat the summer heat in your kitchen and slash hands-on prep time. We have a few recipe ideas to get you started below.

Break out the grill (or grill pan)