Greek Marinated Flank Steak

Aside from the occasional food cart gyro, it's not always easy to find good Greek food. When you're missing yia yia's cooking, this Greek-style marinated flank steak will bring those classic southeastern European flavors right to your kitchen. Especially when served with homemade tzatziki.

If you're not familiar with Greek cuisine, you might be wondering what makes this flank steak so special. Instead of the basic salt and pepper rub you can find at any steakhouse, this recipe marinates the steak for up to 24 hours in a delicate blend of olive oil, lemon juice, soy sauce, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and mint. This gives the steak a refreshing savory flavor that bursts with acidity.

Of course, any Greek-inspired dish needs a side of tzatziki and if you have time to make it from scratch you definitely should.