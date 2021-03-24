Grape-Nuts shortage over, brand offers to pay back those who overpaid for cereal

Finally, after a nationwide shortage forced fans to begrudgingly slurp bowls of other bran cereals, Grape-Nuts has reclaimed its place on grocery store shelves.

The fibrous cereal is once again fully stocked nationwide, signaling the official end to the pandemic Grape-Nuts shortage, parent company Post Consumer Brands announced on Wednesday. And to repay Grape-Nuts fanatics for their brand loyalty, Post may reimburse them up to $115 if they overpaid to get their cereal fix during the shortage.

Grape-Nuts, the cereal made of neither grapes nor nuts but wheat and barley, were nearly impossible to find in early 2021. Disappointed consumers had the pandemic to thank. Supply chain constraints and higher-than-usual demand for cereal halted production.

In January, Post assured Grape-Nuts nuts the brand would return to shelves in early spring as production returned to pre-pandemic levels.