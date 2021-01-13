Gluten-Free Chicken Strips

If you're gluten-free you know how hard it is to add pizzazz to your protein. Sure, chicken with a little lemon, salt and pepper is refreshing but sometimes nothing hits the spot like a crispy chicken nugget. Well, now you can finally say "goodbye" to gluten, because these breaded chicken strips will be your new go-to when you want a fast food fix from the comfort of your home.

This no-frills recipe makes it easy to swap out bread crumbs for naturally gluten-free tortilla chips. Place the gluten-free, white corn tortilla chips in the bag and use a rolling pin to crush the chips until they're about the size and consistency of bread crumbs. Liberally season the crushed chips with paprika, black pepper and other spices you fancy.