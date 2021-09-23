Give beets a chance with these easy, tasty recipes

In an air fryer, beet chips taste fresher than any bagged brand you'll find in the snack aisle. (You can also do a similar oven-baked version if you don't have an air fryer.) As a bonus, these chips can be flavored with any seasoning in the pantry, whether it's BBQ spice or Cajun seasoning.

Rosti (or roesti) and latkes are the Swiss and Jewish ways of making what are essentially potato fritters. But in both cases, the shredded potatoes can be swapped out for beets.

When making rosti, the shredded beets are pan-fried into one large pancake and then sliced into wedges. For latkes, the beet fritters are pan-fried individually. Whichever you choose, they're versatile as a side dish at any meal.

Roasted or grilled beets

Remember when we all hated Brussels sprouts -- until we discovered how wonderful they can be when roasted? It's the same thing with beets. The process of roasting at high heat caramelizes the natural sugars in beets, transforming their vegetal sweetness into a nuttier, toastier flavor.