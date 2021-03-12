Girl Scout cookie-inspired recipes that put a new spin on classic flavors

Freezing Thin Mints before devouring them, one by one, is as fancy as some of us get during Girl Scout cookie season. But this year, two pastry chefs from Denver put their culinary creativity to use in whipping up new — and elevated — ways to eat these annual winter treats.

"It initially was challenging to figure out how to turn a cookie that's already made into another dessert," said Eric Dale, an executive pastry chef with Crafted Concepts restaurant group. "It felt like I was on one of those cooking competitions where it was like, 'OK, here's your cookie ... now go!'"

Dale jokingly said he won an arm-wrestling match with his colleague, Lauryn Markle, for the right to use the Thin Mints.

Together, the duo created four elegant desserts using four different kinds of Girl Scout cookies. For every Girl Scout cookie-inspired dessert sold in its four restaurants, Crafted Concepts is donating $1 to local Girl Scout troops.

"Since Girls Scouts, in the pandemic, aren't always able to do their traditional sales, we thought it would be a fun, new way for customers to find Girl Scout cookies," Dale said.