Ah, gin. Elegant, wonderful gin. Gin is often an ideal base for interesting and nuanced cocktails, and that’s true in the ready-to-drink realm, too. This is the most consistent crop of cocktails I tasted.

Top shelf: Chicago Distilling’s Gin and Tonic (10%) won best RTD cocktail from the American Distilling Institute in 2019, and I can see why. It’s boozy, but layered with a lingering botanical bite. The gin is probably delicious, but the secret, I suspect, lies in the house-made tonic, whose secret ingredient is wormwood, that same bracing and bitter herb prominent in Chicago’s beloved Malort. This is not just another wispy G&T — which, let’s be honest, is most of them, canned or not. This is complex and layered, bright and refreshing — a G&T for the connoisseur.

Crafthouse comes through with yet another winner with its take on a Southside (13.8%), made with London dry gin, mint and lime. So does On the Rocks with its take on an aviation (20%), made with London dry gin “and flavors of dry cherry, lemon and violet.” (Exact ingredients are not listed.) It’s soft and lightly floral upfront before landing with dry, boozy muscularity.

Mid-shelf: F!VE Drinks blazes an interesting trail with its Summer Spritz (12.5%). It’s made with gin, elderflower cordial, cucumber bitters; and cucumber, lemon and grape juices. Summer Spritz bursts with cucumber — a refreshing summer-ready flavor — balanced by a hint of citrus and a light gin bite. It’s bright, interesting and goes down quite easy for the alcohol content. Despite its name, Summer Spritz is available yearround.

Leave it on the shelf: Blueberry Gin Lemonade (9%) from Michigan’s New Holland Brewing is fun and summer ready, but also too sweet, too boozy and a touch artificial.

