From coffee to cola: The most popular nonalcoholic beverages in the US ranked

- Overall 51.2% of daily intake
--- For 20-39-year-olds: 56.5%
--- For 40-59-year-olds: 49.3%
--- For 60+-year-olds: 46.9%
Water has reigned supreme as Americans' beverage of choice since 2017, overtaking alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks alike. American water-drinking habits have improved dramatically since 1998, when the average American drank more soda than water.
Water's surging popularity traces back to a misunderstood 1945 Food and Nutrition Board recommendation that "a suitable allowance of water for adults is 2.5 litres [sic] daily in most instances." Many people ignored the latter part of the statement: "Most of this quantity is in prepared foods." The explosion of the bottled water industry and its related marketing have contributed to the surge in water consumption.
Although the eight-glass-a-day rule has been repeatedly debunked, Americans are more concerned than ever about hydration. In 2022, the bottled water industry was worth an estimated $228.84 billion and is expected to more than double by 2030. The reusable water bottle industry has also swelled among increasing cultural discourse about staying hydrated.
Meanwhile, more than 2 million Americans do not have access to clean drinking water, an issue that disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic households.
