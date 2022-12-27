From coast to coast: The best regional fast-food chains to try

- Year founded: 1989
- Original location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Number of locations: 313
- Current states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia
A trip to the Cook Out is all you need if you love a classic cookout and are craving essential barbecue foods—like burgers, hot dogs, and chargrilled chicken. Orders start with a tray where you choose whichever meat or sandwich you desire, two sides of your choice—including chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hush puppies, fries, and more—and a beverage of your choosing.
At Cook Out, you can never go wrong with a creamy Fancy Milkshake, which comes in over 30 different flavors, including Peanut Butter Fudge, Choc Chip Cherry, and Banana Pudding. Morris Reaves, who currently serves as CEO and co-owns Cook Out with his son Jeremy, founded the chain.