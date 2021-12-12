This classic bubbly cocktail might be the most famous sparkling wine-based mixed drink. The refreshing drink calls for 1 ounce of gin, .5 ounce of simple syrup, .75 ounce of fresh lemon juice and sparkling white wine. Combine the gin, simple syrup and lemon juice in a shaker with ice. Shake for 20 seconds, strain into a champagne flute, top with about 3 ounces of prosecco and garnish with a lemon twist. For a fruitier variety, try adding .5 ounce of black raspberry liqueur that adds dry sweetness and a tart touch.

Mulled wine

Consider this warm winter staple a kind of hot punch. Also known as glögg, this calls for one 750 milliliter bottle of dry red wine, .25 cup of brandy, 4 tablespoons of honey, 2 oranges and mulling spices (8 whole cloves, 4 cinnamon sticks and 3 star anise). Begin by adding your liquid ingredients to your stock pot, along with 1 orange sliced into eight wedges and another zested into the mixture.

Once your spices are well-muddled, add them to the pot and heat the ingredients on medium heat before reducing and simmering for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Strain the mixture through a mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth and pour into an airpot, which should keep the mulled wine hot for up to 4 hours. Serve in a preheated cocktail mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange peel twist.

