Food site Epicurious drops beef recipes, cites climate change

Livestock accounts for nearly 15% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, and beef is the largest contributor to that pollution, according to the United Nations.

The publication has been moving in this direction for nearly two years. Since the fall of 2019, Epicurious has published beef recipes "only a small handful of times," its editors said in a separate post addressing questions about the decision.

A quick search of the site shows that it has also been offering readers suggestions for beef alternatives for some time: For St. Patrick's Day, for example, a writer suggested to "skip the corned beef" for a potato-stuffed cabbage pie. And for Passover this year, editors compiled a list of 45 main dish alternatives to brisket, including chicken, fish and vegetarian options.