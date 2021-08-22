Food fight: Here's how 4 big delivery apps stack up

On-demand food-delivery-service apps can eliminate the hassle of ordering takeout while bringing fast food and fine dining right to your doorstep. But between all these big-name apps, it’s hard to distinguish which one is right for you. Stuck in the same predicament, I ranked the best food-delivery services, considering each app’s costs and unique benefits.
I ordered the same item from the same restaurant, at around the same time, on four food-delivery-service apps: Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates. Here’s how each fared.
How 4 of the biggest food-delivery apps stack up
Grubhub
Cost: $12.17
- Menu item: $6.50
- Sales tax: $0.63
- Delivery fee: $0
- Service fee: $1.04
- Small-order fee: $2
- Tip: $2
Speed: 28 minutes
App user experience: Streamlined platform that allows for fast decision-making
Customer service: Accessible
Premium subscription: Grubhub+, $9.99/month for free delivery over $12 and discounts
Grubhub gave me the fastest, cheapest delivery. I received free delivery since it was my first order; otherwise, the app determines this fee based on the distance between the customer and the restaurant. In addition, I was charged a service fee of only 15% of my subtotal, much less than on other apps. But my subtotal fell under $10, so a $2 small-order fee was tacked on. On each restaurant’s page, you can see delivery fees, ratings, cuisine type and estimated delivery window.
During the delivery process, the app lagged in tracking my order. After receiving notifications that my driver was on their way to the restaurant, the app stopped updating, but my food still arrived with the fastest delivery time of 28 minutes.
You can call the customer-service line or use the in-app messaging system to report problems. I reported the tracking glitch and got a prompt apology and explanation about the malfunction.
Uber Eats
Cost: $13.92
- Menu item: $6.50
- Tax: $0.43
- Service fee: $2.50
- Delivery fee: $2.49
- Tip: $2
Speed: 30 minutes
App user experience: Overwhelming number of functions and restaurant options
Customer service: Inaccessible
Premium subscription: EatsPass, $9.99/month for free delivery and a 5% discount on orders over $15
Uber Eats charged moderate fees without any new-customer deals. I was charged a $2.49 delivery fee, determined by factors such as distance from the restaurant. Service fees are area-specific and subject to minimum and maximum amounts. Small-order fees may also apply.
The app’s homepage generates endless options, and the crowded interface can feel hard to navigate. Under each restaurant name is its in-app rating, delivery fee and estimated delivery window.
After ordering, I received notifications every step of the process. I could contact the delivery person via the app and track their movement. While the delivery was estimated to take 40 to 50 minutes, the order came in 30.
For customer support, press the “help” button for a specific order. You then message a chatbot. This automation made it difficult to get in touch with a live person.
Postmates
Cost: $18.92
- Menu item: $6.50
- Tax: $0.43
- Service fee: $3
- Delivery fee: $6.99
- Tip: $2
Speed: 29 minutes
App user experience: Overwhelming number of functions and restaurant options
Customer service: Inaccessible
Premium subscription: Postmates Unlimited, $9.99/month for free delivery on orders over $15
Since Uber Eats bought Postmates in July 2020, their respective interfaces have become nearly identical, although Postmates displays additional categories since the platform delivers from pharmacies and convenience stores, too.
However, my Postmates order cost significantly more than Uber Eats. Delivery fees range from $0.99 to $9.99, and my service fee equaled almost half of my subtotal. You may also get hit with a $1.99 small-cart fee if your total is under a certain amount, which varies by location, according to a Postmates representative. Altogether, the total cost of my order was triple the menu item, though the speed did somewhat justify the high delivery fee. My estimated delivery window ranged from 40 to 70 minutes; my order arrived in 29.
Like with Uber Eats, I received notifications throughout the entire process and could monitor my order through the app. You’ll also likely encounter customer support similar to Uber Eats.
DoorDash
Cost: $12.41
- Menu item: $6.50
- Tax: $0.43
- Delivery fee: $0
- Service fee: $3.48
- Tip: $2
Speed: 29 minutes
App user experience: Simple and functional, but a glitch created confusion over order confirmation
Customer service: Accessible, but didn't offer clear explanations of problems or offer any compensation
Premium subscription: DashPass, $9.99/month for free delivery and reduced fees on orders over $12
DoorDash offered free delivery through the “first month welcome deal” but charged a service fee a little over half of our subtotal. DoorDash’s website says they may charge extra for orders below a minimum subtotal or when demand is high.
The app’s homepage organizes the restaurants into categories, including the top-rated restaurants near you, the fastest spots near you and national chains. Under each restaurant is the overall rating, the number of reviews, price level, type of cuisine, delivery fee and estimated time of arrival.
After completing the order, a glitch locked me on an “order processing” page; I could not exit to contact customer service or cancel the order. I never received an order confirmation, though I did receive my food. I was able to report the glitch to live customer support, but in messaging with four people, I had to re-explain the problem and received the same apology without an explanation.
