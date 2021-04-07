First toilet paper, now there's a ketchup packet shortage

First, it was toilet paper. Then cleaning supplies were impossible to find. Now? It's ketchup.

Before you dump a dozen bottles in your grocery cart, however, know that it's the individual packets that are hard to find, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"The pandemic turned many sit-down restaurants into takeout specialists, making individual ketchup packets the primary condiment currency for both national chains and mom-and-pop restaurants," WSJ wrote. "Packet prices are up 13% since January 2020, and their market share has exploded at the expense of tabletop bottles, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ."

Even restaurants that have opened their dining rooms are using the packets instead of bottles, to better comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Avoid using or sharing items that are reusable, such as menus, condiments, and any other food containers," the CDC said. "Instead, use disposable or digital menus (menus viewed on cellphones), single serving condiments, and no-touch trash cans and doors."