Faygo’s new Firework soda pop flavor tastes exactly like a Bomb Pop
spotlight AP

Faygo's new Firework soda pop flavor tastes exactly like a Bomb Pop

Faygo Firework flavor

Faygo's new Firework flavor. 

 Photo by Edward Pevos | MLive

DETROIT - A famous summertime frozen treat is now available in the form of a liquid thanks to a longtime Detroit soda company. Faygo has just launched a brand new soda pop flavor which tastes exactly like those famous red, white and blue Bomb Pops.

Faygo Firework is a combination of the fruity and sweet flavors of cherry, lime and blue raspberry. The new flavor will be sold in 24 ounce bottles this summer throughout the Midwest. It will also be available for purchase online at Faygo’s online Pop Shop.

“For 114 years, Faygo has been an innovator in the pop world and we are very proud to add Firework to our distinctive line of over 50 flavors,” said Al Chittaro, President of Faygo Beverages. “Firework will be available for a limited time, and offers a completely new experience for Faygo fans.”

Faygo is celebrating Firework with the summer campaign, “Can’t Stop the Pop.” Each bottle of Firework will have a QR code people can scan with smartphones. From there, they will be taken to FaygoCantStopThePop.com where they can enter weekly giveaways to win Faygo Firework swag.

