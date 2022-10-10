Environmental Nutrition: The beauty of blue

In the quest for optimal nutrition, we’ve all been instructed (time and time again) to try and “eat the rainbow.” For those that might be unfamiliar with this phrase, this suggestion means that you should stock your plate with a wide range of fruits and vegetables representing the various hues found in the rainbow. The greater the inclusivity of one’s palate to include brightly vibrant and diversely colorful produce, the more likely it is that this diet is also filled to the brim with vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting plant compounds.