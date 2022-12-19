Environmental Nutrition: Spotlight on supplements: activated charcoal

Activated charcoal, sometimes called activated carbon, is a supplement that is best-known as a possible remedy for poisoning. However, most reputable resources discourage the use of activated charcoal after a poisoning incident without medical supervision. It has been added to foods and beverages like nutritional tonics, granola, chocolate, and chewing gum. Activated charcoal in foods and beverages is often promoted for digestive wellness, but the evidence is mixed. Activated charcoal is also used in water filtration systems and at-home filtered pitchers to remove impurities from drinking water.

Activated charcoal is a specific type of carbon that binds to other substances, which is why it has been used as a remedy for poisoning. This charcoal isn’t the same as your barbeque briquets. Although typically derived from wood, activated charcoal is specially manufactured for human consumption. It is processed in a unique way that adds millions of microscopic holes to the granules’ surface. This enhances its ability to bind harmful compounds via increased surface area. Some types of activated charcoal also include a sugar alcohol called sorbitol. Sorbitol speeds up laxation and enables quicker passing of harmful substances.

Research in the 1980s showed a possible benefit of activated charcoal for digestive discomfort by reducing flatulence. It is claimed to “detoxify” or “cleanse,” supported by current medical practice using this substance as a poisoning remedy.

Recommended intakes and safety

There is limited clinical evidence for routine intake of activated charcoal. If poisoning is suspected, medical attention should be sought immediately. It’s not recommended to self-administer activated charcoal in a poisoning incident because additional medical care may be necessary, such as monitoring vital signs.

People with constipation may have increased constipation after taking activated charcoal. It can interact with certain prescription medications, noting potential safety concerns with its use.

Sources

Supplements containing 250 milligrams of activated charcoal are common. In foods and beverages, activated charcoal is often a component of a specialty salt labeled as “black salt” or “lava salt.” The amount of activated charcoal per serving of food or beverage may not be declared on the label.

Summary

Activated charcoal is known as a therapy for poisoning. However, it should not be considered an “at-home” solution if poisoning occurs. Medical professionals should be engaged if poisoning is suspected. There is little evidence for taking activated charcoal to support digestive wellness. This, coupled with possible drug interactions, warrants consultation with a medical professional prior to recommending activated charcoal.

