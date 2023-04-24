Macros is short for macronutrients, which are the nutrients the body needs in large amounts for energy and for all of the body’s structures and systems to function optimally. The term “macros” refers to carbohydrates, protein, and fat, the three main types of macronutrients. So, counting macros means keeping track of the amount, in grams, of each of these contained in the foods you eat.

Carbohydrates. This macro includes sugars, starches and fibers. They are an energy source, they help control blood glucose and insulin metabolism, and they play a role in cholesterol and triglyceride metabolism. When we eat carbs, they are broken down into glucose to be used for energy during digestion.

Carbs provide 4 calories per gram.

Healthy carbs: unprocessed or minimally processed whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and beans.

Less healthy carbs: highly processed or refined foods, like white bread, cookies, chips, pastries, and soda.

Proteins. Animal-based foods, such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy foods tend to be sources of complete proteins. Plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds, often fall short of being complete proteins. Proteins are the workhorses of all of the body’s cells (muscle, bone, skin, hair, etc.) and are important to the structure, function and regulation of the entire body. Protein is made from building blocks called amino acids which cannot be stored so the body must make them. Nine of those amino acids, known as the essential amino acids, must come from the diet.

Proteins provide 4 calories per gram.

Healthy proteins: whole, minimally processed animal- and plant-based foods like salmon, lean meats, chicken, eggs, plain, nonfat dairy, lentils, beans, peas, seeds, nuts, whole grains.

Less healthy proteins: highly processed meats, chicken nuggets, fish sticks.

Fats. This macro is found in foods like oils, butter, nuts, seeds, meat, fatty fish and avocado. Fat provides energy, keeps the body’s organs healthy, helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, E and K, and helps keep the body warm.

Fats provide 9 calories per gram.

Healthy fats: avocado, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, eggs, extra virgin olive oil.

Less healthy fats: highly processed foods, such as bacon, shortening, margarine, some fried foods like chips and donuts.

What should your macros be?

Your ideal macro count depends on your goal, which determines both your caloric and macronutrient needs. Goals often include losing weight, gaining muscle, maintaining weight, and/or improving overall health. Even with a goal in place, one’s caloric (energy) needs are very individual, as they must take into account things like gender, size, and activity level. There are many calorie calculators, such as MyFitnessPal, to help determine your current daily calorie expenditure. Once you have this estimation, it’s simple to add or remove calories from the diet to either gain or lose weight.

Breaking calories into specific macronutrients can help you better align the types of food you eat with your goal. Someone who wants to gain muscle may want to increase protein intake; someone following a specific diet, such as a ketogenic (keto) diet, may need to increase protein and fat intake, while decreasing carbs; or a long-distance runner or other endurance athlete in training may want to eat more carbs. There are several recommended macro ratios, such as this one, from the Institutes of Medicine:

45% to 65% calories from carbs

20% to 35% calories from fats

10 to 35 calories from protein

Finding the sweet spot in the ratio may take some experimentation. The best macro ratio is the one you can stick with and that helps you meet your goals.

How to count and track macros

If you’re counting macros for the first time, it may make sense to start by tracking your present diet for a week. This will give you a good idea of how your macros are right now. Then, you’ll be able to see what you want to change.

There are three basic ways to track:

Food journal (written or online)

Device-based apps

Website

To calculate macros, you’ll need to log all foods and caloric beverages consumed by the number of calories and grams each of carbs, fats, and proteins. If using a food journal, you’ll need to look up each food, enter data, and then add to see your daily totals in each category. If using an app or website, it will compute this for you.

Once you see your current trend of macro intake, you can align your diet with your goals.

Meeting your goals by counting macros is highly individual. Speaking to a registered dietitian nutritionist can help determine what’s right for you, as well as help you choose the healthiest food choices — and the ones that will help you thrive — within each type of macro.

