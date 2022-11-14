 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Environmental Nutrition: Pizza delivery doesn’t have to bust your diet

entree-nutrition-20221114

Making deliberate choices while building your meal can make the difference between a nutritional boost or bust.

 Dreamstime/TNS

There’s not much better than having dinner delivered to your door after a long day. Pizza is ideal — quick, affordable, and readily available — but it has a reputation of being junk food. That’s not always the case though. True, many toppings can be high in fat and sodium. But when stripped down, pizza is simply tomato sauce, bread and cheese. Each of those parts individually are full of nutrients. It’s how you put all the parts together, what you add to them, and how much you eat that determines how nutritious or not nutritious pizza can be.

Making deliberate choices while building your meal can make the difference between a nutritional boost or bust. Adding a salad or fruit and veggie-filled side dishes will bump up your meals’ nutrient content and will help fill you up. Thinner crusts can also help save calories and saturated fat.

Many pizza spots offer desserts these days too. A sweet treat, as long as it's once in a while can be included in a healthy eating plan. Look for those low in sugar and saturated fat.

People are also reading…

Helpful hints: Keep these tips in mind the next time you call your favorite pizza delivery joint.

  • Skip the extras. Avoid the temptation to double up on cheeses and meats. Ask the pizza shop to go light on those ingredients. This helps cut the saturated fat and sodium and gives you a little taste of your favorite toppings.
  • Plant power. Choosing plant-based toppings in most cases will give you a pizza with more beneficial nutrients and fewer unhealthy nutrients. Not only veggies, but other toppings such as olives, pineapple, and herbs like basil can give your pie a nutrient boost.
  • Slice it right. Most pizza restaurants list nutritional info by the slice. Knowing that will help you get an accurate understanding of what you’re actually consuming, nutrient-wise. Believe it or not, this is the case: “individual” or “personal” pizzas as well—nutrient info is listed per slice, not per entire pizza.

(Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition in clear, concise English. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.)

