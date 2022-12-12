 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Environmental Nutrition: Is it done? How to safely monitor cooking temps

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-nutrition-20221212

Knowing food’ s safe“ done” temperatures can prevent foodborne illness and save time.

 Dreamstime/TNS

How many times have you carved into a steak or chicken to find it underdone, postponing a meal while you rush it back to the oven or grill? Not only is it disappointing, and even embarrassing when guests are involved, it’s not safe. Cooking foods to a safe internal temperature ensures harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness have been killed. Knowing these temps and how to accurately measure them can help keep you safe and optimize time and flavor by avoiding undercooked foods.

Use a food thermometer

The most accurate way to know if food is adequately cooked is by using a food thermometer. You may have used methods for measuring doneness like waiting for chicken juices to run clear or food looks done on the surface, but they can be difficult to judge. Internal temperature is the only way to know for sure that food is cooked all the way through.

People are also reading…

There are many types of thermometers, but the easiest and quickest to use is an instant-read digital thermometer. They work with all types and thicknesses of foods, and some can attach to a cable to check temp while food is in the oven.

Keep a food temperature guide with minimum internal temps for food safety handy while you cook foods that can be potentially hazardous, including meats, poultry, fish, eggs and casseroles. When checking for doneness, insert the thermometer probe into the thickest or densest part of the food, and then try a few different places, as some parts may take longer to cook than others.

If you’re cooking meat, avoid touching the bone, which conducts heat and can give an inaccurate reading. Allow the thermometer several seconds to read and hold the temp for each insertion, and be careful to wash the probe between checking partially cooked food and checking it again.

Temperature guide: Use a food thermometer to cook to these internal temperatures.

  • Beef, lamb, pork, veal: 145 F
  • Fish and shellfish: 145 F
  • Ground meats: 160 F
  • Poultry (including ground): 165 F
  • Eggs: 160 F
  • Casseroles: 165 F
  • Leftovers: 165 F

(Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition in clear, concise English. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Kitchn: Try a new treat for your holiday sweet table

The Kitchn: Try a new treat for your holiday sweet table

Christmas Chex Mix is one of my favorite holiday treats that offers a welcome change from all the cookies and candy canes fighting for attention. This crispy, salty-sweet mixture even looks like Christmas — everything is coated in white chocolate, and red and green M&Ms peek through!

JeanMarie Brownson: Holiday menu planning is still all about flexibility

JeanMarie Brownson: Holiday menu planning is still all about flexibility

Flexibility. One of the cook’s most important skills. That especially rings true during this post-pandemic holiday season. At a moment’s notice, the guest list might shrink or expand. Given that fact, this might not be the year to cook a huge Christmas roast. Instead, we opt for individual cuts of meat and poultry so it’s easy to customize to a specific number of guests.

The Kitchn: These crispy fried oysters will transport you to New Orleans

The Kitchn: These crispy fried oysters will transport you to New Orleans

If you can’t visit the iconic Casamento’s for their fried oysters, or the High Hat Cafe for the best fried oyster po’boy you will ever taste, it is still possible to enjoy these decadent treats right at home. All you will need is a dozen oysters plus a few simple ingredients for breading and frying the oysters.

Watch Now: Related Video

A winter guide for trail safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News