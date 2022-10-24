Environmental Nutrition: Give truffles a try

Misshapen and lumpy, truffles may not be much to look at, but they’re among the most prized delicacies in the culinary world, with certain varieties fetching thousands of dollars per pound.

The folklore

The origin of truffles, which grow underground, was widely debated in ancient times, but according to Greek mythology, truffles are the result of Zeus’ thunderbolt striking the earth. Coveted for their delicious taste, truffles are also thought to be an aphrodisiac. Truffles, as potent in flavor as they are nutrient rich, are enjoyed more as a spice in very small quantities.

The facts

Truffles are the fruit of underground fungi, or mushroom, in the genus Tuber, that form a symbiotic relationship with the roots of certain trees, including oak, birch and hazel. Truffles are classified by appearance, aroma and taste, as well as origin and season. Nutrient values vary among species and growing region, but edible fungi are known to contain calcium, potassium, and magnesium, and are a good source of digestible protein and antioxidants. Truffles are eaten in very small amounts, but just one tiny piece delivers 12% DV (DV=Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories/day) of dietary fiber.

The findings

Truffles are rich in bioactive compounds, such as flavonoids, phenolics and ergosterol, which have demonstrated health promoting antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. According to a review of studies published in a 2020 journal Fungal Biology and Biotechnology, emerging evidence suggests truffles may have anticancer properties against certain cancers like breast cancer and gastric cancer and antimicrobial activity to fight bacteria such as Escherichia coli, staphylococcus, and salmonella. Research published in a 2022 journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity shows the potential antidiabetic effects of black truffles, which could be utilized as a supplement or natural medicinal agent for diabetes prevention and treatment.

The finer points

Intensely flavored and aromatic — a unique musky, nutty fusion — and very sought after, truffles are available fresh or frozen and in a variety of forms and products, such as truffle oil, salt, butter and cheese. Wrap fresh truffles in a paper towel and store in an airtight container or jar in a cool location or refrigerator for one to three weeks. Because they can be quite intense — in flavor and price — a slice, grating or dusting of raw truffle (cooking diminishes flavor) atop entrees, soups and sauces is all it takes to awaken the senses, and create a true culinary experience.

