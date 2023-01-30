 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Environmental Nutrition: DIY nut butter

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-nutrition-20230130

All it takes is one or two ingredients.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Q: How do I make my own nut butter?

A: Surprise yourself by trying your hand at homemade nut butter. You’ll never go back to store-bought after you experience fresh and oh-so-creamy butters made with your favorite nut or combination of nuts — how about peanut, almond, or cashew? Perhaps a pistachio-sunflower seed combo? It’s not only a fun flavor twist when spread on whole grain toast, apple, celery or plain ol’ PB & J, it takes just one to two ingredients and two steps to make. It also costs far less to make at home.

Here’s what you’ll need to make a batch of basic nut butter:

1 pound (3 cups) raw nuts of choice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Spread raw nuts on a baking sheet. Roast in oven about 10 minutes. stirring after 5 minutes until fragrant and just turning golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.

People are also reading…

3. Add cooled nuts to a high-speed blender or food processor. Process about 10 minutes until creamy, scraping down sides as needed. Add salt to taste as desired.

(Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition in clear, concise English. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Seriously Simple: Stuffed potatoes are perfect one a cold day

Easy to make up ahead and just finish in a hot oven, this potato-vegetable mashup is wonderful as an entree on its own (especially if you choose to do a whole potato for each serving) or as a side to any simple chicken, fish or meat dish. This is also a wonderful luncheon main course served along with a crisp green salad. 

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

The Kitchn: Honeycomb candy is easy-peasy, crunchy perfection

If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Why factoring fun in your monthly budget is important

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News