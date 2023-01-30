Environmental Nutrition: DIY nut butter

Q: How do I make my own nut butter?
A: Surprise yourself by trying your hand at homemade nut butter. You’ll never go back to store-bought after you experience fresh and oh-so-creamy butters made with your favorite nut or combination of nuts — how about peanut, almond, or cashew? Perhaps a pistachio-sunflower seed combo? It’s not only a fun flavor twist when spread on whole grain toast, apple, celery or plain ol’ PB & J, it takes just one to two ingredients and two steps to make. It also costs far less to make at home.
Here’s what you’ll need to make a batch of basic nut butter:
1 pound (3 cups) raw nuts of choice
1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste (optional)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Spread raw nuts on a baking sheet. Roast in oven about 10 minutes. stirring after 5 minutes until fragrant and just turning golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.
3. Add cooled nuts to a high-speed blender or food processor. Process about 10 minutes until creamy, scraping down sides as needed. Add salt to taste as desired.
