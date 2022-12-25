 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Environmental Nutrition: DIY nut butter

All it takes is one or two ingredients.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Q: How do I make my own nut butter?

A: Gift yourself this holiday season with homemade nut butter. You’ll never go back to store-bought after you experience fresh and oh-so-creamy butters made with your favorite nut or combination of nuts — how about peanut, almond, or cashew? Perhaps a pistachio-sunflower seed combo? It’s not only a fun flavor twist when spread on whole grain toast, apple, celery or plain ol’ PB & J, it takes just one to two ingredients and two steps to make. It also costs far less to make at home.

Here’s what you’ll need to make a batch of basic nut butter:

1 pound (3 cups) raw nuts of choice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Spread raw nuts on a baking sheet. Roast in oven about 10 minutes. stirring after 5 minutes until fragrant and just turning golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.

3. Add cooled nuts to high-speed blender or food processor. Process about 10 minutes until creamy, scraping down sides as needed. Add salt to taste as desired.

(Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition in clear, concise English. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.)

