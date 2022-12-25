Environmental Nutrition: DIY nut butter

A: Gift yourself this holiday season with homemade nut butter. You’ll never go back to store-bought after you experience fresh and oh-so-creamy butters made with your favorite nut or combination of nuts — how about peanut, almond, or cashew? Perhaps a pistachio-sunflower seed combo? It’s not only a fun flavor twist when spread on whole grain toast, apple, celery or plain ol’ PB & J, it takes just one to two ingredients and two steps to make. It also costs far less to make at home.