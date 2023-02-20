Q: How do I make my own kombucha?

A: Here’s how to brew your own kombucha at home: You’ll need a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast), which may be grown or purchased, tea and sugar — that’s it!

Here’s how to make it:

Tools and ingredients

A sauce pan

2 cups water

5 tea bags, black or green

1 cup sugar

1 (1-gallon) glass jar

14 cups water

1 SCOBY

Cheesecloth or other clean cloth

1 rubber band

Instructions

1. Boil 2 cups of water in the saucepan.

2. Remove saucepan from heat, add tea bags and steep for 10 minutes.

3. Discard tea bags. Stir in sugar until it dissolves. Cool.

4. Pour mixture into the glass jar, then add 14 cups of water.

5. Add SCOBY, cover with cloth. Secure with rubber band.

6. Begin tasting between 7 and 21 days. Less time equals sweeter tea and less tartness. Remove SCOBY with 1 cup of tea and save for the next batch.

8. Keep sealed bottles at room temp up to three days, popping lids to release carbon dioxide daily. When it reaches desired fizziness, refrigerate.

