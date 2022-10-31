Environmental Nutrition: A discussion about sprouted foods

Q: What exactly are sprouted foods and are they healthier than other kinds of foods?
A: Any food that starts out as a seed will sprout before eventually growing into a mature plant. That includes grains, such as barley, millet, wheat, oats, or spelt; lentils; chickpeas; soybeans; even nuts. If the conditions are right (moist and dark) the seed will sprout.
Sprouts are generally concentrated sources of vitamins and minerals. Sprouted greens, for example, provide more vitamin C, B vitamins, and antioxidant compounds than the plant itself. Sprouts don’t actually have more of these nutrients, but they are more available during digestion. For people who don’t like the taste of cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli or cabbage, sprouts provide no bitter taste, while providing a subtle sweetness.
One caution: The conditions for growing sprouts is also ideal for bacteria to flourish, including salmonella, listeria and E. coli. While instructions abound for DIY sprouting, it’s not a good idea. Cooking sprouts will kill harmful bacteria, but it can also destroy beneficial nutrients and enzymes. A better bet? Stick to trusted brands and wash them thoroughly before eating.
People are also reading…
(Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition in clear, concise English. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.)