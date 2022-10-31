 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Environmental Nutrition: A discussion about sprouted foods

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-nutrition-20221017

Sprouts have pros and cons.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Q: What exactly are sprouted foods and are they healthier than other kinds of foods?

A: Any food that starts out as a seed will sprout before eventually growing into a mature plant. That includes grains, such as barley, millet, wheat, oats, or spelt; lentils; chickpeas; soybeans; even nuts. If the conditions are right (moist and dark) the seed will sprout.

Sprouts are generally concentrated sources of vitamins and minerals. Sprouted greens, for example, provide more vitamin C, B vitamins, and antioxidant compounds than the plant itself. Sprouts don’t actually have more of these nutrients, but they are more available during digestion. For people who don’t like the taste of cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli or cabbage, sprouts provide no bitter taste, while providing a subtle sweetness.

One caution: The conditions for growing sprouts is also ideal for bacteria to flourish, including salmonella, listeria and E. coli. While instructions abound for DIY sprouting, it’s not a good idea. Cooking sprouts will kill harmful bacteria, but it can also destroy beneficial nutrients and enzymes. A better bet? Stick to trusted brands and wash them thoroughly before eating.

People are also reading…

(Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition in clear, concise English. For more information, visit www.environmentalnutrition.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

This cheesy sausage breakfast casserole is the ultimate make-ahead meal

A great make-ahead breakfast casserole is the perfect back-pocket recipe for when you’re hosting overnight guests. Do all the work the night before, then pop it in the oven the next morning for a decadent and special occasion-worthy meal. Your guests will love that you went the extra mile to make them feel special, and no one has to know how easy it was to prepare!

I like to think of this recipe as a “choose your own adventure” breakfast casserole. Keep in mind a few key ratios, but substitute ingredients based on what you have or what you’re craving.

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll With Cream Cheese

In between perfecting your costume for trick-or-treating and watching your favorite Halloween movies, leave time for baking some of the best pumpkin recipes around.

With a pumpkin pie spice and cream cheese center, this delicious pumpkin cake roll is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and give you that fall feeling.

Wholesome Halloween granola is the homemade breakfast treat you need

Wholesome Halloween granola is the homemade breakfast treat you need

If you love granola, you’re going to want a jar of this version in the kitchen all fall along.

There’s a double dose of pumpkin, along with wholesome ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds and just a splash of maple, for a breakfast that tastes like the season. And since Halloween is on the horizon, we also added a handful of mini chocolate chips because we also deserve a little treat to help get the day started.

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.

As the temps begin to dip, this is a family-friendly soup to keep on repeat all through fall and winter.

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News