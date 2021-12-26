 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eggs

  • Updated
  • 0
Eggs

In November, CNN reported egg prices had increased 11.6% over the previous year.

"We’ve chosen to increase our prices for the time being. We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone, and higher grocery bills can only contribute to that,” organic egg company Pete and Gerry’s said when addressing its price increase. “In the egg world, the cost of high-quality organic ingredients for our hens’ supplemental feed has reached an all-time high.”

The company noted that it was led “to make some difficult decisions” because of the pandemic’s strain on operations, which is still going on.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet safe and versatile ice and snow removal tools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News