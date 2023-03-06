Apples and walnuts add a delicious twist to this flourless chocolate cake. Serve this treasured family recipe for Passover or anytime you crave a bit of sweet dessert.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Serves 8

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

1/2 cup matzo meal

1/3 cup walnut pieces

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar, divided

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup grated peeled apple, preferably Delicious

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

8 large egg whites, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon salt

Powdered sugar for dusting

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Combine matzo meal and walnuts in a food processor; process until nuts are finely chopped. Spread on a baking sheet and toast until fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

3. Whisk eggs, 3/4 cup sugar and the vanilla in a large bowl until blended. Stir in the matzo mixture, apple, cocoa and chocolate.

4. Beat egg whites and salt in large, clean bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until frothy. Increase speed to high and beat until soft peaks form. Add remaining 1/2 cup sugar 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until glossy and stiff peaks form.

5. Stir one-quarter of the beaten whites into the batter. Gently fold in remaining whites with a rubber spatula. Scrape the batter into an ungreased 9-inch springform pan, spreading evenly. Tap pan lightly on counter to release air bubbles.

6. Bake torte until top springs back when touched lightly and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. With a knife, loosen edges of torte. Let cool in pan on a wire rack. (Torte will sink in the center.)

7. Remove pan sides and place torte on a serving platter. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 260 Calories, Total Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 47 mg, Carbohydrates: 46 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 38 g, Protein: 7 g, Sodium: 219 mg, Potassium: 129 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 12 mcg, Calcium: 17 mg, Vitamin A: 77 IU, Vitamin C: 1 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)