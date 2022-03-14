 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EatingWell: You don’t need meat to make a tasty wrap

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20220314

The tofu is super crispy.

Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.

Crispy Smoked Tofu & Coleslaw Wraps

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 4 cups coleslaw mix
  • 1 scallion, sliced
  • 1 (6- to 8-ounce) package smoked tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 4 whole-wheat wraps

1. Whisk mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon oil, the lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add coleslaw mix and scallion, and toss to coat.

2. Toss tofu with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy and browned, about 5 minutes. Serve the tofu and slaw in wraps, with lemon wedges, if desired.

People are also reading…

Tasty tip: Smoked tofu adds a savory goodness to this wrap. If you can’t find the smoked variety, any seasoned baked tofu will do the trick.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 488 Calories, Total Fat: 22 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 4 mg, Carbohydrates: 46 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 15 g, Sodium: 844 mg, Vitamin A: 1545 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California adds the “SLO Coast” as a new wine region

California adds the “SLO Coast” as a new wine region

The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau designated the “SLO coast” as California’s newest American Viticultural Area (AVA) earlier this month. The area is in San Luis Obispo (SLO) county and lies on the coast in a nearly 100-mile long strip about halfway between California’s two largest cities, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram introduces a way to quickly reply to your direct messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News