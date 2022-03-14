EatingWell: You don’t need meat to make a tasty wrap

Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.
Crispy Smoked Tofu & Coleslaw Wraps
Serves 4
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil, divided
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 4 cups coleslaw mix
- 1 scallion, sliced
- 1 (6- to 8-ounce) package smoked tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 4 whole-wheat wraps
1. Whisk mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon oil, the lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add coleslaw mix and scallion, and toss to coat.
2. Toss tofu with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy and browned, about 5 minutes. Serve the tofu and slaw in wraps, with lemon wedges, if desired.
Tasty tip: Smoked tofu adds a savory goodness to this wrap. If you can’t find the smoked variety, any seasoned baked tofu will do the trick.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 488 Calories, Total Fat: 22 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 4 mg, Carbohydrates: 46 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 15 g, Sodium: 844 mg, Vitamin A: 1545 IU.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)