EatingWell: You don’t need a lot of time to make a tasty breakfast dish

This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

Serves 1

Active Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup spinach

2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1. Whisk eggs in a small bowl. Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat, tilting to coat the pan. Pour in the eggs and immediately stir with a rubber spatula or fork for 5 to 10 seconds.

2. Push the cooked portions at the edge toward the center, tilting the pan to allow uncooked egg to fill in around the edges. Continue to cook until almost set and the bottom is light golden, about 1 minute total.

3. Remove from heat and top half the omelet with spinach and cheddar. Fold the other half over the filling. Slide the omelet onto a plate and sprinkle dill on top.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 255 Calories, Total Fat: 19 g, Saturated Fat: 6 g, Cholesterol: 86 mg, Carbohydrates: 3 g, Fiber: 1 g, Protein: 17 g, Sodium: 278 mg.

