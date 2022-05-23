EatingWell: Winner, winner, this is a great shrimp dinner!

In China, salt and pepper shrimp is traditionally made with tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. If you have some in the pantry, feel free to use them here; we opted for a combo of easier-to-find white and black pepper. The white pepper adds earthy flavor, while black kicks up the heat.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp with Snow Peas

Serves 4

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

1 pound shell-on deveined raw shrimp (36-40 per pound)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

5 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 pound snow peas

1 serrano or jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Toss shrimp with cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1 teaspoon white pepper in a large bowl.

2. Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add half the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp and pink, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan and repeat with the remaining shrimp. Sprinkle the shrimp with 1/8 teaspoon salt.

3. Add snow peas, serrano (or jalapeno) and garlic to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Add water, cover and cook until the snow peas are just tender, about 2 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

4. Serve the snow peas and shrimp topped with cilantro.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 316 Calories, Total Fat: 18 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 159 mg, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 23 g, Sodium: 561 mg, Potassium: 512 mg, Iron: 3 mg, Folate: 47 mcg, Calcium: 123 mg, Vitamin A: 1489 IU, Vitamin C: 67 mg.

