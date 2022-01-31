 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EatingWell: Who says game-day dip can’t be delicious and healthy?

  • Updated
  • 0
entree-eating-20220131

This dip is easy to make and oh-so flavorful.

This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables to make this easy, flavorful dip recipe.

Loaded Black Bean Dip

Serves 18

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

  • 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium refried black beans
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 medium avocado, diced
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped tomato
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco
  • 2 tablespoons diced pickled jalapeno
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1. Combine beans, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt in a shallow bowl. Microwave on High until heated through, about 1 minute. Spread the mixture into an even layer and top with avocado, tomato, onion, cheese, pickled jalapeno and cilantro.

People are also reading…

Tasty tip

Make ahead and refrigerate for up to three hours.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 58 Calories, Total Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 2 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 2 g, Sodium: 107 mg, Potassium: 82 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 12 mcg, Calcium: 25 mg, Vitamin A: 139 IU, Vitamin C: 3 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Classic Fried Chicken

Classic Fried Chicken

A double-dredge technique paired with a buttermilk dip guarantees perfection in this classic dish.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The 10 'grossest' words in the English language

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News