EatingWell: Who says game-day dip can’t be delicious and healthy?

This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables to make this easy, flavorful dip recipe.
Loaded Black Bean Dip
Serves 18
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
- 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium refried black beans
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium avocado, diced
- 1/2 cup finely chopped tomato
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco
- 2 tablespoons diced pickled jalapeno
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1. Combine beans, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt in a shallow bowl. Microwave on High until heated through, about 1 minute. Spread the mixture into an even layer and top with avocado, tomato, onion, cheese, pickled jalapeno and cilantro.
Tasty tip
Make ahead and refrigerate for up to three hours.
Recipe nutrition per serving: 58 Calories, Total Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 2 mg, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 1 g, Protein: 2 g, Sodium: 107 mg, Potassium: 82 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 12 mcg, Calcium: 25 mg, Vitamin A: 139 IU, Vitamin C: 3 mg.
(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)