The key to getting these noodle bowls ready in a jiff is prepping all your ingredients and having them ready to go by the stove. Once you start cooking, things move fast! If gluten is not a concern, reduced-sodium soy sauce may be used instead of tamari.

Toasted-Coconut Shrimp & Noodle Bowls

Serves 4

Active Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

8 ounces vermicelli rice noodles, preferably brown rice

1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (31-40 count)

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari, divided

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons apricot jam

1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 medium yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

8 ounces snow peas, trimmed

Fresh cilantro for garnish

1. Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Divide among four bowls.

2. Meanwhile, stir shrimp with 1 tablespoon tamari and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Set by the stove. Whisk broth, jam, chile-garlic sauce, sesame oil and the remaining 2 tablespoons tamari in a small bowl; set by the stove.

3. Add coconut and 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil to a large skillet or wok and cook over medium-low heat until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to a paper-towel-lined plate.

4. Wipe out the pan. Add 2 tablespoons canola oil and heat over high heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink on both sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

5. Add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil, bell pepper and snow peas to the pan and cook until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broth mixture and the shrimp; cook until well glazed, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide the mixture among the bowls with the noodles. Top with the coconut and garnish with cilantro.

Tasty tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled “gluten-free,” as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 557 Calories, Total Fat: 20 g, Saturated Fat: 7 g, Cholesterol: 183 mg, Carbohydrates: 65 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 9 g, Protein: 30 g, Sodium: 771 mg, Potassium: 396 mg, Vitamin A: 1094 IU.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)