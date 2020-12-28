EatingWell: Versatile bruschetta recipe is quick and easy

In this classic Tuscan combination, kale and white beans are whirled into a spread for this easy bruschetta recipe. Serve on crostini, toss it with pasta for an appetizer, use it as a panini spread or stir the bruschetta topping into a bowl of chicken soup.

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Bruschetta

Serves 10

Active Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour

1 pound Tuscan kale (lacinato or dinosaur) or curly kale

1 tablespoon coarse salt

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 small cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed, or 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans

20 1/2-inch slices baguette, toasted

1. Put a large pot of water on to boil.

2. Strip kale off the tough stems; discard the stems. Add the leaves and coarse salt to the boiling water. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Drain well and squeeze to remove most but not all moisture.