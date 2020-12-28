 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EatingWell: Versatile bruschetta recipe is quick and easy
0 comments
AP

EatingWell: Versatile bruschetta recipe is quick and easy

From the 5 classic recipes with a twist to start out 2021 series
  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
entree-eating-20201228

Serve bruschetta as an appetizer or complement your dinner.

In this classic Tuscan combination, kale and white beans are whirled into a spread for this easy bruschetta recipe. Serve on crostini, toss it with pasta for an appetizer, use it as a panini spread or stir the bruschetta topping into a bowl of chicken soup.

Tuscan Kale & White Bean Bruschetta

Serves 10

Active Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour

  • 1 pound Tuscan kale (lacinato or dinosaur) or curly kale
  • 1 tablespoon coarse salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 small cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed, or 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans
  • 20 1/2-inch slices baguette, toasted

1. Put a large pot of water on to boil.

2. Strip kale off the tough stems; discard the stems. Add the leaves and coarse salt to the boiling water. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Drain well and squeeze to remove most but not all moisture.

3. Puree half the kale with 1/4 cup oil, the garlic and fine salt in a food processor to form a smooth, stiff paste. Coarsely chop the remaining kale and mix it with the kale paste in a bowl.

4. Combine 1/2 cup kale paste with white beans in another bowl. (Reserve the remaining kale paste for another use.) Top each piece of toasted baguette with a generous tablespoon of the kale-bean mixture. Serve drizzled with a little olive oil, if desired.

Tasty tip

Prepare kale paste (Steps 1-3), cover with a thin layer of olive oil and refrigerate for up to one week.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 110 Calories, Total Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 18 g, Fiber: 4 g, Total Sugars: 0 g, Added Sugars: 0 g, Protein: 5 g, Sodium: 252 mg, Potassium: 174 mg, Folate: 24 mcg, Calcium: 45 mg.

Carbohydrate Serving: 1.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News