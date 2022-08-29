EatingWell: Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread

Muhammara is a smoky, hot and sweet red pepper dip that originated in Syria. A staple in Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses (a dark red syrup made from tart pomegranate juice) adds just the right amount of sweetness and acidity to this healthy recipe. Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers for scooping. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.

Muhammara

Serves 8

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

3 large red bell peppers

1/2 cup fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs

7 tablespoons toasted walnuts

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon ground Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat grill or broiler to high.

2. Grill or broil peppers, turning occasionally, until blackened in spots, 15 to 20 minutes total. (If using the broiler, place a rack on a baking sheet and place the peppers on the rack.) Transfer to a large bowl and cover tightly. Let steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and let cool. Remove stems, skins and seeds.

3. Transfer the peppers to a food processor. Add breadcrumbs, walnuts, oil, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, garlic, Aleppo (or crushed red pepper) and salt. Pulse until slightly chunky.

Tip: If made ahead, refrigerate for up to five days.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 109 Calories, Total Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Carbohydrates: 9 g, Fiber: 2 g, Total Sugars: 4 g, Protein: 2 g, Sodium: 106 mg, Potassium: 183 mg, Iron: 1 mg, Folate: 37 mcg, Calcium: 23 mg, Vitamin A: 2021 IU, Vitamin C: 81 mg.

(EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.)